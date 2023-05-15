Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $568.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vitru by 12.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vitru in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

