Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.45

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 404002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Vontier Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after buying an additional 174,110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

