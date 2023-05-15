Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $123,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

