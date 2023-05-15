Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 3.0 %

WD stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.