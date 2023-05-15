Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.04. 2,236,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.