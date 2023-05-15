Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $40.63 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.63 million and $555,770.75 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,541,023 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

