Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 15,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 134,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

