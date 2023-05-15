Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

HRL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 674,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,211. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

