Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nucor by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 659.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 397,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,061. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

