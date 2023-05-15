Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $419,000 Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,934. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

