Wealth Management Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 538.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.28. 453,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

