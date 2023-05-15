Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 610 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.92. 426,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

