Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 615 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.61. 261,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

