Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&W Seed (SANW)

5/15/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – S&W Seed had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00.

5/7/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SANW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 51,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

