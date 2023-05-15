Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&W Seed (SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/15/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – S&W Seed had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00.
- 5/7/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 4.6 %
SANW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 51,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
