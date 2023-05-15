Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 37,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,979. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
