Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.