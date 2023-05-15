Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,648 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $154,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 260.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 416,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 301,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,261,000 after buying an additional 290,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,721. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

