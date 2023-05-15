Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Lowered to $32.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE WES opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

