William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 490,045 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,045 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $170,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 492,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

