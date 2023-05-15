William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,439,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $193,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,094. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

