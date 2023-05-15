William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Lincoln Electric worth $118,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $14,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.