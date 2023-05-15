William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $232.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,167 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $232,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.31. 278,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

