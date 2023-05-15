William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $362.94 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,543 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.85% of BWX Technologies worth $362,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

BWXT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,307. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.