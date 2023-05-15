William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,166 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Apollo Global Management worth $183,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Shares of APO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. 410,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,207. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

