William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.61% of Varonis Systems worth $147,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 149,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

