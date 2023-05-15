William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 348,704 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,704 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.56% of Pure Storage worth $126,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,178. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.