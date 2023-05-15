WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.88

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 47708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $956,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

