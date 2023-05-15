WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,274,000 after buying an additional 431,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,659,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,838,000 after acquiring an additional 239,919 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,497,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,066,000 after buying an additional 110,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,652,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,347,000 after purchasing an additional 456,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after buying an additional 225,461 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.