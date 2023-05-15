Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,490. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after buying an additional 9,517,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

