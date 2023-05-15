World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $125.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWE. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

WWE stock opened at $105.17 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

