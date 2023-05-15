Wrapped BNB Price Down 0.7% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $982.46 million and approximately $131.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $315.20 or 0.01148863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,116,898 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

