yearn.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $224.52 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $224.52 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,807.89 or 0.25289239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,980 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

