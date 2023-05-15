yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Cap of $229.54 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,959.95 or 0.25355456 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $229.54 million and $18.46 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,980 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

