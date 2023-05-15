YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 5.4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. 520,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,504,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

