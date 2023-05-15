Zambesigold 1-Day Volume Hits $172,302.91 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $55.53 million and approximately $172,302.91 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

