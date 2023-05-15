Zambesigold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $158,063.39 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $158,063.39 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

