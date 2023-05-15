Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $137.20. 218,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

