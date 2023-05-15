Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

