10,692 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

