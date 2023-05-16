12,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

