1,272,015 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

