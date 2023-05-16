14,250 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. 762,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.