1,632 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,036,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. 251,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

