1,678 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

