1,744 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5,932.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.80. 87,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

