17,900 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. 14,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,222. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

