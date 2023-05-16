1,849 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,823. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

