3,930 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

IP opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

