3,999 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,744. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

