572 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

